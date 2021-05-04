Left Menu

UK and India agree on roadmap to combat climate change by 2030

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed with India on plans to combat climate change by 2030, including protecting forests and working together on the clean energy transition, as it prepares to host the COP26 UN Climate Summit later this year.

"The UK and India share a longstanding partnership and I am greatly encouraged by the steps we have taken today to bolster our joint efforts on tackling climate change," said COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

