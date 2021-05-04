UK royal Meghan to publish children's book in JuneReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:03 IST
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book in June titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.
"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghan
- Random House
- Duchess of Sussex
- Britain
- Archie
- Bench
ALSO READ
Chrissy Teigen says Meghan Markle reached out to her after model's pregnancy loss
Strong start by Anika and Meghan in US Women’s 4-ball
Harry and Meghan to lead ''Vax Live'' fundraising concert
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children's book
UK royal Meghan to publish children's book in June