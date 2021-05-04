UK royal Meghan to publish children's book in June

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book in June titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)