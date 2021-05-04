Left Menu

Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu

Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.The European Unions 27 nations gave the greenlight on Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetles larvae on the market as a novel food.The move came after the EUs food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat. Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits.

File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.

The European Union's 27 nations gave the greenlight on Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle's larvae on the market as a "novel food".

The move came after the EU's food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the Commission said. Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation calls insects ''a healthy and highly nutritious food source with a high content of fat, protein, vitamins, fibres and minerals''.

Following Tuesday's approval by EU states, a EU regulation authorising dried yellow mealworms as a food will be adopted in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

