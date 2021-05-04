Maha: Mahua flower curbs lifted to help tribals

As part of an initiative to empower tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on possession and transport of 'mahua' flowers, a traditional source of liquor.

A release from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the state excise law will be amended for the purpose, adding that the government had accepted recommendations of a committee headed by former tribal welfare principal secretary Vikas Kharge.

''Restrictions on collection and storage of mahua flowers have been lifted as per the committee's recommendations. Tribal welfare organizations and women's self help groups will be able to sell mahua flowers,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)