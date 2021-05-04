Left Menu

Centre supplies 5.88 LMT food grains for distribution to more than 80 crore beneficiaries under PMGKAY

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India has begun to implement the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for a period of 2 months-- May and June-- so that the poor and vulnerable beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) do not suffer on account of non-availability of foodgrains during the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:18 IST
Centre supplies 5.88 LMT food grains for distribution to more than 80 crore beneficiaries under PMGKAY
Centre supplies 5.88 LMT food grains for distribution to more than 80 crore beneficiaries under PMGKAY (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India has begun to implement the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for a period of 2 months-- May and June-- so that the poor and vulnerable beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) do not suffer on account of non-availability of foodgrains during the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a release said that the Food Corporation of India has already positioned sufficient food grains in all States/ UTs for successful implementation of the scheme and started supplying food grains to States/UTs governments.

"Till May 3, 28 States/ UTs have started lifting from FCI depots and 5.88 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) food grains have been supplied for further distribution to beneficiaries. Lakshadweep has completely lifted May -June allocation whereas Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already lifted 100 per cent of May allocation," the Ministry said. "The rest of the States/ UTs (Punjab, Chandigarh, Goa, MP, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha and Puducherry) have also been sensitized to immediately start the lifting under the said scheme and the same is likely to be accelerated in coming days," it added.

The Ministry advised the states and UTs to encourage migrant NFSA beneficiaries for using the facility of portability under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan. The Ministry said that the Centre will bear the entire cost of implementation of PMGKAY (May-June 2021) scheme, without any sharing by states and UTs.

"Under this special scheme, about 80 Crore NFSA beneficiaries covered under both categories of NFSA, namely Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH), are being provided with an additional quota of free-of-cost foodgrains (Rice/Wheat) at a scale of 5 Kg per person per month, over and above their regular monthly entitlements," the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 4 PTI Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter Tuesday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in ...

PSL franchises ask PCB to move remainder of tournament to UAE

The PSL franchises have written to the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB, asking it to shift the rescheduled matches of the leagues sixth edition from Karachi to UAE amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases in the country.The PCB had to postpone PS...

IPL 2021: DC spinner Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility after testing COVID positive

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday informed that star spinner Amit Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility after he tested positive for coronavirus. The franchise medical team is in constant touch with Mishra and is ensuring his ...

Haryana records highest single-day spike of 153 deaths, 15,786 new cases

A record single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases pushed Haryanas toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559, officials said on Sunday. Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021