UK, India to launch new global Green Grids Initiative in climate pact

Britain and India have agreed urgent action to tackle the pressing challenge of climate change through new, shared commitments during Tuesday's virtual summit between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi.

As part of a wider 2030 Roadmap, the two leaders signed off on a new shared roadmap that includes measures to help limit global temperature rises and support the communities most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

It includes new collaboration on clean energy transition and a new global Green Grids Initiative to be jointly launched at the UK-hosted COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November for countries to work together on interconnected grids for renewable energy, to help deliver India's vision of ''One Sun One World One Grid''.

''The UK and India share a longstanding partnership and I am greatly encouraged by the steps we have taken today to bolster our joint efforts on tackling climate change,'' said Alok Sharma, UK Cabinet minister and COP26 President-Designate.

''If the world is to become net zero by the middle of the century and keep 1.5 degrees in reach, everyone must raise their ambition within this decade and work together to make real change for a cleaner, greener planet. I am proud of the close collaboration on this crucial issue which our two countries have forged, especially during this very difficult time for India as it battles with COVID," said the Indian-origin minister.

The enhanced UK-India collaboration on fighting climate change covers a new partnership on clean energy transition, which will drive progress on development of renewables like offshore wind, improved energy efficiency and storage, and advances in electric mobility. Both countries also committed to collaborating on green hydrogen.

Both sides have agreed joint action through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which the UK and India co-chair. This will support Small Island Developing States to prepare for the impacts of climate change by bolstering their infrastructure.

Other plans include positioning the UK and India as global leaders on biodiversity through strengthening collaboration to protect and restore nature, including through a new joint partnership on forests.

''This will strengthen how we share expertise and information and accelerate a global transition to more sustainable supply chains by bringing together producer and consumer countries of forest risk commodities to share ideas and take action," the UK government's COP26 office said.

Exploring enhanced partnerships with major private finance leaders, including with the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative, to mobilise both public and private finance for green development and a new phase of collaboration on the India Energy Security Scenarios Calculator initiative to support climate policy and planning are among the other plans on the UK-India climate action agenda.

Both sides commended businesses that have recently made Net Zero carbon commitments through the UN's "Race to Zero" campaign, which include the Neev Fund, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Gayam Motor Works, M/s Claro Energy Ltd, Commonwealth Inclusive Growth Services Ltd, Evolve India, Suryadesh, Rolls Royce, Diageo and Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd.

