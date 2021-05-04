Left Menu

U.S. trade chief Tai sees 'frank and honest' discussions on N. American trade deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that an initial meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's governing body will include "frank and honest" discussions and she will not be afraid to use the agreement's enforcement tools.

"I expect my Canadian and Mexican counterparts to be very frank and honest with me about how they feel about U.S. implementation, and I will be just as honest with them about concerns that we have in Mexico in Canada," Tai told a Council of the Americas event.

She said the first meeting of the USMCA's Free Trade Commission, which includes the trade ministers of the three member countries, will take place in coming weeks.

