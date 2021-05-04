Left Menu

Blaze in Noida slum, firefight underway

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:42 IST
A fire broke out Tuesday night in a slum in Noida where firefighting is underway, officials said.

The police said they were alerted about the fire in Sector 50 around 8.30 pm and officials from the local Sector 49 police station were immediately deployed.

“The chief of the Fire Department along with his teams also rushed to the site where firefighting is underway,'' a police official said at 9 pm.

There was no report of any casualty immediately and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

