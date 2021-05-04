Left Menu

COVID-19: SAIL supplying more than 1100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen per day

The Steel Authority of India, one of the largest domestic steel producers, has been enhancing its capabilities to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:46 IST
COVID-19: SAIL supplying more than 1100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen per day
Visual of oxygen filled tankers by SAIL (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Steel Authority of India, one of the largest domestic steel producers, has been enhancing its capabilities to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the country. The daily delivery of LMO from its integrated steel plants situated at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Durgapur and Burnpur (West Bengal) has been increased from a level of about 500 metric tonnes (MT) in the second week of April to more than 1100 MT per day currently.

"The company, standing strong with the nation, has so far supplied around 50,000 MT of LMO. In the month of April, 2021, SAIL has delivered more than 17500 MT LMO to 15 states across the country including the states in which the plants are located", informed the press release by SAIL. Till date, 14 "Oxygen Express" carrying more than 950 MT LMO have been loaded for various parts of the county from SAIL plants at Bokaro, Rourkela and Durgapur. SAIL plants have also received tankers, which have been airlifted and after loading have moved to their destinations by road and rail.

With arrival of ISO tankers, SAIL facilities have delivered these tankers after suitable conversion and modifications at the delivery points. Production of LMO at SAIL facilities are being ramped up by optimizing process parameters. The production and delivery are taking place 24x7 at SAIL plants. In addition to supply of LMO, SAIL is going to set up additional 2500 hospital beds, outside its current medical facilities, with the support of gaseous oxygen brought by dedicated gas pipelines from the plants. These beds will use gaseous oxygen directly as an additional source of oxygen as the demand for Liquid Medical Oxygen is currently high. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's health minister resigns over Baghdad hospital fire

Iraqs health minister resigned Tuesday over a week after a deadly blaze killed dozens of people in a Baghdad hospital for COVID-19 patients that officials said was caused by negligence. Iraqs prime minister approved the resignation request ...

Haryana records highest single-day spike of 153 deaths, 15,786 new cases

A record single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases pushed Haryanas toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559, officials said on Sunday. Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were r...

2 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 4 PTI Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter Tuesday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in ...

PSL franchises ask PCB to move remainder of tournament to UAE

The PSL franchises have written to the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB, asking it to shift the rescheduled matches of the leagues sixth edition from Karachi to UAE amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases in the country.The PCB had to postpone PS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021