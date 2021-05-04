Left Menu

We condemn failure of the govt to protect lives: Owaisi on WB violence

Regarding the post-poll violence in West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said he condemns the failure of any government, in any part of India, to protect lives.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:03 IST
We condemn failure of the govt to protect lives: Owaisi on WB violence
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Regarding the post-poll violence in West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said he condemns the failure of any government, in any part of India, to protect lives. "Right to life is a fundamental right. It should be the first duty of any govt to protect people's lives. If they don't, they're failing in their fundamental duty. We condemn failure of any government, in any part of India, to protect lives": Owaisi told ANI on the WB violence.

"The Government of India lacks compassion and direction in handling and controlling the second wave of Covid-19," said Owaisi. Reacting to the ongoing pandemic situation, Owaisi on Tuesday said that the PM Modi-led government lacks compassion and doesn't know how to control the second wave of Covid-19 in this country.

He said that nearly about 300 tones of emergency medical aid are lying at the airport of Delhi and the government lacks direction in handling this situation. He questioned why has the Centre not supplied the allotted medical aid to Delhi and nearby states. "There is a grave need of the medical aid and especially oxygen for Covid patients," he said. "People in Delhi are dying due to the lack of Oxygen and on the other hand, the Central Government is not even sending the requested Oxygen to Delhi and the nearby states. Also, they (Centre) is not able to control the situation of Covid in the country," he said.

He said: "It is the responsibility of the Government of India to immediately distribute the required medical aid to the states instead of various other countries now." He further added, "The ground reality of the country, in regard with the Covid situation, has a different picture, as compared to what the Centre is portraying."

He added: "It is criminal to impose and insist on the implementation of GST on medical equipment and medicines now." He said that there is no place in the crematoriums as there is no place and no wood. "Further there is no land to bury the bodies in graveyards."

He added, "It is the duty of both the state and Central governments to save the lives of people and secure their right to life and if in case they are unable to do so, they have failed in rendering duties as the government." He mentioned that he is against the idea of lockdown. "If lockdown is implemented, then people will die of hunger," he said and he added that it is good to continue with curfew and make people aware of the situation in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's health minister resigns over Baghdad hospital fire

Iraqs health minister resigned Tuesday over a week after a deadly blaze killed dozens of people in a Baghdad hospital for COVID-19 patients that officials said was caused by negligence. Iraqs prime minister approved the resignation request ...

Haryana records highest single-day spike of 153 deaths, 15,786 new cases

A record single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases pushed Haryanas toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559, officials said on Sunday. Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were r...

2 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 4 PTI Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter Tuesday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in ...

PSL franchises ask PCB to move remainder of tournament to UAE

The PSL franchises have written to the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB, asking it to shift the rescheduled matches of the leagues sixth edition from Karachi to UAE amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases in the country.The PCB had to postpone PS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021