Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown set to be extended till May 15 in C'garh districts

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:21 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown set to be extended till May 15 in C'garh districts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday allowed collectors to extend lockdown till May 15 to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The lockdown in force in all 28 districts currently is set to end at 6am on May 6.

The extension in all districts should be uniform, that is for 10 days till May 15, but with certain relaxations, they added.

During this period, agriculture shops, godowns will be open and movement of fertiliser trucks will be allowed, standalone grocery outlets can remain open or operate via home delivery, a state public relations department official said.

''Banks and post offices can open with 50 per cent staff, electricians and plumbers can offer home services while home delivery of ACs, fans, coolers etc will be allowed. Shops dealing in poultry, meat, egg, milk and dairy products, fruits, vegetables, flour mills will be allowed to to function. Works related to PWD, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Forest, MNREGA etc will be allowed,'' he informed.

Petrol pumps and medicine stores will be allowed to open with no time restrictions, whereas loading and unloading of goods at cargo warehouses, godowns etc shall be done between 11pm and 5am only, the official said.

''On Sunday, there will be complete lockdown, and only hospitals, clinics, medicine shops, pet feeding, petrol pumps, home delivery items and services will be allowed,'' he said.

In Raipur and Durg districts, additional relaxations have been given to outlets dealing in stationery, vehicle-repair as well as eateries.

''Markets, marriage halls, malls, clubs, swimming pools, super markets, all religious places, coaching classes, schools and colleges, pan and cigarette shops, liquor outlets, mobile eateries, barber shops, parks and gyms will remain shut in all districts during lockdown, tourist spots will be closed and all types of public gatherings will remain prohibited,'' the official said.

The state government also asked the Bastar district administration to maintain a high level of alertness as a new strain has been detected in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, adding that they should strictly implement border controls, improve border checking and testing of people, besides extending lockdown.

The lockdown in Raipur has been extended till May 17, an official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's health minister resigns over Baghdad hospital fire

Iraqs health minister resigned Tuesday over a week after a deadly blaze killed dozens of people in a Baghdad hospital for COVID-19 patients that officials said was caused by negligence. Iraqs prime minister approved the resignation request ...

Haryana records highest single-day spike of 153 deaths, 15,786 new cases

A record single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases pushed Haryanas toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559, officials said on Sunday. Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were r...

2 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, May 4 PTI Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter Tuesday with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nathipora in ...

PSL franchises ask PCB to move remainder of tournament to UAE

The PSL franchises have written to the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB, asking it to shift the rescheduled matches of the leagues sixth edition from Karachi to UAE amid a fresh surge of coronavirus cases in the country.The PCB had to postpone PS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021