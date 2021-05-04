Left Menu

Class 12 exams postponed, class 11 students to be promoted in Karnataka

Karnataka Education Minister Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that class 12 exams have been postponed and class 11 students will be promoted directly to the next class in wake of the situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:42 IST
Karnataka Education Minister, Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Education Minister Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that class 12 exams have been postponed and class 11 students will be promoted directly to the next class in wake of the situation created by COVID-19 pandemic. "Class 12 (second PUC) exams postponed, Class 11 (1st PUC) students to be promoted. Teachers to work from home due to rising COVID-19 cases," he said.

Karnataka government today also decided to postpone the second-year pre-university (II PU) board examinations in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh reported 71.71 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 48,621 cases followed by Karnataka with 44,438 and Uttar Pradesh with 29,052 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

