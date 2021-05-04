Left Menu

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Sopore

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter at Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

ANI | Sopore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter at Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. "Two terrorists were killed in the encounter at Nathipora area of Sopore. Search is underway": informed Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet informed, "The terrorists who were neutralized in the encounter belonged to LeT. They have been identified as a local terrorist Wasim Ahmed Lone resident of Hatlangoo Sopore and a foreign terrorist Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria who was active since March 2018 in North Kashmir". The Jammu and Kashmir police earlier today said that one foreign terrorist involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman (in Sopore last month) is trapped in the ongoing encounter in Nathipora.

"One foreign #terrorist involved in #killing of two councillors and a policeman, is trapped in the #encounter", tweeted IGP of Jammu and Kashmir police. Joint operation was launched today after receiving intelligence inputs from Jammu and Kashmir police about the presence of terrorists at Nathipora area of Sopore.

"Op Nathipora, Sopore. Joint operation was launched today afternoon based on Jammu and Kashmir police inputs. Area cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted. #Encounter has started at #Nathipora area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The operation is still underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

