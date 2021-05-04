3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi division of Northern Railway today

Three oxygen express special trains arrived in the Delhi division of Northern Railway on Tuesday as Covid-19 cases surged. "Oxygen Express trains arrive at Faridabad, Gurgaon and ICD, Okhla today," said an official press release.

The Oxygen Express from Hapa carrying 85.23 Tonnes of LMO in 04 tankers arrived at Gurgaon at 03:10 hours. The second Oxygen Express from Rourkela Junction carrying 41.74 Tonnes of LMO in 3 tankers arrived at Faridabad at 07:47 hours.

The third Oxygen Express from CTDI, Durgapur carrying 120 Tonnes of LMO in 6 tankers arrived at ICD, Okhla at 09:44 hours. Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solution, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country. The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has till now received total nine Oxygen Express Trains.

Three more Oxygen Express trains are en route and are expected to arrive in Delhi NCR tomorrow i.e. at Delhi Cantt., ICD Tuglakabad and Faridabad. (ANI)

