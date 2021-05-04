Left Menu

3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi division of Northern Railway today

Three oxygen express special trains arrived in the Delhi division of Northern Railway on Tuesday as Covid-19 cases surged.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:27 IST
3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi division of Northern Railway today
Visual of oxygen filled tanker by Northern Railway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three oxygen express special trains arrived in the Delhi division of Northern Railway on Tuesday as Covid-19 cases surged. "Oxygen Express trains arrive at Faridabad, Gurgaon and ICD, Okhla today," said an official press release.

The Oxygen Express from Hapa carrying 85.23 Tonnes of LMO in 04 tankers arrived at Gurgaon at 03:10 hours. The second Oxygen Express from Rourkela Junction carrying 41.74 Tonnes of LMO in 3 tankers arrived at Faridabad at 07:47 hours.

The third Oxygen Express from CTDI, Durgapur carrying 120 Tonnes of LMO in 6 tankers arrived at ICD, Okhla at 09:44 hours. Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solution, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country. The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has till now received total nine Oxygen Express Trains.

Three more Oxygen Express trains are en route and are expected to arrive in Delhi NCR tomorrow i.e. at Delhi Cantt., ICD Tuglakabad and Faridabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021