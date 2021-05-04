Left Menu

From farm to face as Global Bioenergies turns waste to make-up

The French firm has developed a process which turns residues chiefly, from sugar beet and some wood sugar, into isododecane which is the main ingredient in long-lasting make-up products, such as waterproof mascaras or long-lasting liquid lipsticks. "Today, this isododecane only comes from petrol so there is no way to make products with a high proportion of natural ingredients in long-lasting make-up," Global Bioenergies co-founder and CEO Marc Delcourt told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:32 IST
From farm to face as Global Bioenergies turns waste to make-up

French biotech firm Global Bioenergies launched a new brand of make-up on Tuesday, with long-lasting products made from sugar beet residues rather than petrochemicals.

With backing from French cosmetics giant L'Oreal, Global Bioenergies is betting on growing interest in natural alternatives to synthetic substances for make-up products. The French firm has developed a process which turns residues chiefly, from sugar beet and some wood sugar, into isododecane which is the main ingredient in long-lasting make-up products, such as waterproof mascaras or long-lasting liquid lipsticks.

"Today, this isododecane only comes from petrol so there is no way to make products with a high proportion of natural ingredients in long-lasting make-up," Global Bioenergies co-founder and CEO Marc Delcourt told Reuters. Long-lasting make-up now accounts for around 25% of the global market and Global Bioenergies intends to make 300,000 products this year under the brand name "Last" .

These will initially sold online at an average price of 20 euros ($24), with direct sales in cosmetic shops planned later, first in France and then in Britain. It will start with eye make-up which has seen sales surging as people were forced to wear masks globally, Delcourt said.

Global Bioenergies initially devoted its plant-derived isobutene, an ingredient which can be converted into gasoline, jet fuel, cosmetic ingredients and plastics, to producing bioethanol, but this failed to generate profits. The company, in which L'Oreal took a 15% stake in 2019, also aims to supply other make-up producers, Delcourt said.

It will then turn to other cosmetic products which use isododecane and hopes to go back to biofuels, notably jet fuels, at a later stage as it ramps up capacity. Global Bioenergies mainly processes sugar beet from French sugar and ethanol maker Cristal Union. ($1 = 0.8326 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021