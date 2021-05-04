Left Menu

COAI welcomes Telecom Department's nod to 5G Technology and Spectrum Trials

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday welcomed the Department of Telecom (DoT) decision to approve the applications of telecom service providers (TSPs) for conducting 5G trials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:37 IST
COAI welcomes Telecom Department's nod to 5G Technology and Spectrum Trials
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday welcomed the Department of Telecom (DoT) decision to approve the applications of telecom service providers (TSPs) for conducting 5G trials. Director-General of COAI, Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar in a statement said the move will stimulate local research and development (R and D) ecosystem.

"We welcome the government's decision to start exhaustive 5G trials in different categories of locations across India. It will stimulate the local R and D ecosystem to develop innovative applications tailored to commercial needs. It will enable TSPs to validate 5G technologies and use cases such as IoT and Industry 4.0. We hope the Govt. will also look into the industry's call for revisiting the 5G spectrum pricing," said Dr Kochhar. Earlier today, the DoT approved applications of telecom service providers (TSPs) -- Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd. and MTNL -- for conducting 5G.

Ministry of Communications said these TSPs have tied up with original equipment manufacturers and technology providers-- Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT. In addition, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd. will also be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology. Notably, the duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months. This includes a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment.

The permission letters specify that each TSP will have to conduct trials in rural and semi-urban settings also in addition to urban settings so that the benefit of 5G Technology proliferates across the country and is not confined only to urban areas. Ministry said that the TSPs are encouraged to conduct trials using 5Gi technology in addition to the already known 5G Technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021