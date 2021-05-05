Left Menu

From farm to face as Global Bioenergies turns waste to make-up

With backing from French cosmetics giant L'Oreal, Global Bioenergies is betting on growing interest in natural alternatives to synthetic substances for make-up products. The French firm has developed a process that turns residue, chiefly from sugar beet and some wood sugar, into isododecane, which is the main ingredient in long-lasting make-up products, such as waterproof mascaras or long-lasting liquid lipsticks.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:15 IST
From farm to face as Global Bioenergies turns waste to make-up

French biotech firm Global Bioenergies announced a new brand of make-up on Tuesday, with long-lasting products made from sugar beet residue rather than petrochemicals. With backing from French cosmetics giant L'Oreal, Global Bioenergies is betting on growing interest in natural alternatives to synthetic substances for make-up products.

The French firm has developed a process that turns residue, chiefly from sugar beet and some wood sugar, into isododecane, which is the main ingredient in long-lasting make-up products, such as waterproof mascaras or long-lasting liquid lipsticks. "Today, this isododecane only comes from petrol so there is no way to make products with a high proportion of natural ingredients in long-lasting make-up," Global Bioenergies co-founder and CEO Marc Delcourt told Reuters.

Long-lasting make-up now accounts for around 25% of the global market and Global Bioenergies intends to make 300,000 products this year under the brand name "Last" . The products will go on sale in June, initially available online at an average price of 20 euros ($24), with direct sales in cosmetic shops planned later, first in France and then in Britain.

Global Bioenergies will start with eye make-up which has seen sales surging as people were forced to wear masks globally, Delcourt said. It initially devoted its plant-derived isobutene, an ingredient that can be converted into gasoline, jet fuel, cosmetic ingredients and plastics, to producing bioethanol, but this failed to generate profits.

The company, in which L'Oreal took a 15% stake in 2019, also aims to supply other make-up producers, Delcourt said. It will then turn to other cosmetic products which use isododecane and hopes to go back to biofuels, notably jet fuels, at a later stage as it ramps up capacity.

Global Bioenergies mainly processes sugar beet from French sugar and ethanol maker Cristal Union. ($1 = 0.8326 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Significant downsides to strategic clarity over Taiwan -U.S.

The U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday appeared to reject calls for the United States to make a clear statement of its willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were significant downsid...

House Republicans ready vote on Trump critic's leadership post -sources

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trumps false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressio...

Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to meet a midnight deadline to put together a new governing coalition, raising the possibility that his Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.The ...

Spain, Greece excluded from UK's travel 'green list' -The Sun

People from Britain will be able to fly to Gibraltar and Malta but not to Spain and Greece under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons green light scheme, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.The two tiny Mediterranean sunspots are set to be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021