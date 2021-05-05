QUOTES-Mexicans express grief, rage after metro train collapse kills 24

Left Menu

At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when an elevated stretch of Mexico City's newest metro line collapsed, sending a train plunging onto a busy road below. Here are some quotes from people affected by the accident: ANGELICA CRUZ CAMINO, 31 YEARS OLD Her husband Santos Reyes Perez, 31 "was coming back home from work and around 10:25 p.m. I lost contact with him, which is around the time of the accident.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:59 IST
At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when an elevated stretch of Mexico City's newest metro line collapsed, sending a train plunging onto a busy road below.

Here are some quotes from people affected by the accident: ANGELICA CRUZ CAMINO, 31 YEARS OLD

Her husband Santos Reyes Perez, 31 "was coming back home from work and around 10:25 p.m. I lost contact with him, which is around the time of the accident. And since then I haven't had any news about him, and haven't found him." "The hospitals tell me he's not there. They've identified everyone but I can't find my husband."

SAMUEL DEL AGUILA, 70 YEARS OLD "My son didn't arrive when he always does. He didn't arrive. We started asking questions and ... we watched the metro accident on television. And my son always travels at that time."

"They found his cell phone and someone called us to come and find him at the hospital, to see what hospital he was in. And we visited various hospitals. And he wasn't on the list. And then they told us to come here to see if he was among those that didn't survive. And unfortunately he didn't." FERNANDO TELENTINO, 52 YEARS OLD

Telentino's cousin Immer Del Aguila, 29, died in the accident, and he is angry with authorities. "There has already been a problem (on the line). So why did the authorities ignore it? This could have been prevented."

"However, they didn't make themselves responsible and justice is needed." Telentino wants "the weight of the law (to fall) on those people who at that time made this bridge to transport people and didn't do it well."

LUIS ADRIAN HERNANDEZ, 31 YEARS OLD Hernandez lost his father, 61-year-old Jose Luis, who was an auto body mechanic and a "homebody," in the accident.

"He always use to go from his work to his house, though yesterday sadly he did not arrive back," he said. "At dawn all the time we were watching the news until went to the hospital to look for my dad." Linea 12 "is also my transport line but yesterday fortunately, or unfortunately, I had another plan; otherwise, maybe the same could have happen to me"

"I can't touch the issue of money (compensation) because the truth is that nobody is going to give me back my father even if they give me 10 million pesos ($500,000)." ($1 = 20.1750 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

