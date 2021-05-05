Delhi received only 44 pc of total oxygen requirement, says AAP's Raghav Chadha
As the acute shortage of oxygen continues amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that the national capital only received 44 per cent of the oxygen requirement.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 04:08 IST
As the acute shortage of oxygen continues amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that the national capital only received 44 per cent of the oxygen requirement. "Yesterday on May 3, we needed 976 MT of oxygen in Delhi but we got only 433 MT of oxygen. Right now, Delhi is getting only 44 per cent of the total demand," Chadha said.
He added, "A gap of 56 per cent still remains. I am confident that this gap will reduce soon." As coronavirus cases continue to mount, Delhi's health care infrastructure is crumbling. Over the last week, several patients died at various hospitals due to lack of oxygen.
Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed that the PM-Cares has allocated funds for the installation of 500 Medical Oxygen Plants across the country. "These plants are planned to be set up within three months. DRDO through its industries is setting-up five Medical Oxygen Plants within the first week of May, in and around Delhi," the DRDO added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
