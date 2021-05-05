Left Menu

Germany hatches plan to attract green investment capital

The German government is planning a new green financing strategy to steer capital towards environmental projects and developing Germany into a leading hub for sustainable finance, plans seen by Reuters show.

The so-called Sustainable Finance Strategy plan lists 26 individual measures and is due to be adopted by the cabinet on Wednesday with a view to mobilising investment for climate protection projects. "The federal government wants to develop Germany into a leading location for sustainable finance," states the plan, which is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The plan aims to support the European Union becoming carbon neutral by 2050 - a target the European Commission estimates will require 350 billion euros to be invested annually. The plan also responds to investors demanding more companies complying with environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

To assist investors, the German plan envisages a sustainability "traffic light" system that makes it easier to identify green investment opportunities. Berlin wants to coordinate the traffic light plan with the EU if possible, but if it cannot move ahead quickly with the bloc it will start with Germany's Federal Environment Agency.

The government also plans to increase guarantees and export credit assistance for green projects, and to reallocate 9 billion euros in equities it holds in pension and welfare funds into green investments. With the Greens now topping most opinion polls, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democratic coalition partners are eager to tout their green credentials before September's federal election.

The government envisages green bond issuance this year similar to 2020, when it launched its first two green bonds with a combined volume of 11.5 billion euros. A 30-year green bond is planned for May, with a 10-year issue to follow in the second half of the year.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

