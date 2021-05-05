Left Menu

Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-05-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 08:25 IST
Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. The fishing moratorium imposed by China since 1999 runs from May 1 to Aug. 16 and covers areas of the South China Sea as well as other waters off China.

"This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday. The taskforce opposed China's imposition of the ban over the areas within the territory and jurisdiction of the Philippines, adding "our fisherfolk are encouraged to go out and fish in our waters in the WPS (West Philippine Sea)"

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Manila, which refers to area as the West Philippine Sea, has for years been embroiled in a dispute over Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea.

An international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China's claims, but China has rejected the ruling. Tensions between the two countries have recently escalated after Manila accused China of territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels in the resource-rich waterway.

The Philippines has filed diplomatic protests against China over what it calls the "illegal" presence of the Chinese vessels, which it says are manned by militia. Chinese diplomats have said the boats were just sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

The Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said it spotted seven "Chinese Maritime Militia" at the Sabina shoal in the disputed Spratly archipelago on April 27, which dispersed after being challenged by the Philippine coast guard. Five returned two days later but left after the Philippine coast guard arrived, it said. Sabina shoal is around 130 nautical miles from the western Philippine island of Palawan.

"The Philippines is not deterred from defending our national interest, patrimony, and our dignity as a people with all that we have," the task force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tone of debate did not reflect well on Parliament: PM Ardern

The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said...

Sports Schedule

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, May 5 CRICKET Stories related to various developments in IPL.Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.FOOTBALL Stories related to Indian and international football. WRESTLING Preview of World ...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Indian Premier League players, teams affected by COVID-19

Following are the Indian Premier League players and teams that have been affected by COVID-19. The Twenty20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus crisis in the country. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - Varun Chakara...

Govt seeking feedback on protecting bus drivers and achieving zero carbon

Transport Minister Michael Wood is seeking feedback on options for the next phase of the Public Transport Operating Model PTOM review to better protect bus drivers pay conditions, and also achieving the Governments target of fully decarboni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021