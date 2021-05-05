Left Menu

Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. The governor of Osaka Prefecture said an extension of three weeks to a month may be necessary, according to domestic media. Calls by Reuters to Suga's office were not answered.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 09:55 IST
Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters.

The government may make an official decision as early as Friday, one of the sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely. Extending the measures, which were imposed on April 25, would likely fan persistent concerns about whether the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 23, can be held as planned.

The games have already been delayed once from last year due to the pandemic. The city of Sapporo, on the northern island of Hokkaido, hosted a half-marathon test event on Wednesday. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with senior government ministers on Wednesday to discuss an extension, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources. The Yomiuri did not detail how long an extension might be.

One proposal that has emerged is an extension until the end of the month, according to two of the sources. All three people requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak with the media. The governor of Osaka Prefecture said an extension of three weeks to a month may be necessary, according to domestic media.

Calls by Reuters to Suga's office were not answered. Japan's government buildings and financial markets were closed on Wednesday for annual Golden Week holidays. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to visit Japan later this month, but an extension of the state of emergency could prompt renewed calls from the public to cancel the games.

Under the state of emergency in Tokyo and other urban areas, the government required restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlours serving alcohol to close. Large department stores and cinemas were also shuttered, while spectators were banned from big sporting events. It was uncertain whether the government will loosen any of the operating restrictions on the services sector, the Yomiuri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro VillanuevaFormer Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed Tuesday with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Multiple outlets reported it wa...

Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez to headline 'Flamin' Hot' Cheetos inventor biopic

Quinceanera actor Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez of Gentefied fame have been roped in to lead Eva Longorias feature directorial debut, a biopic on Richard Montanez, the architect of Flamin Hot Cheetos.Titled Flamin Hot, the film is produce...

Follow rules, stay disciplined: Amitabh Bachchan urges people amid raging COVID-19 pandemic

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to create awareness and help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the nation, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wedne...

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination.

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021