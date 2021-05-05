Left Menu

Guj couple raises Rs 16 cr for treatment of son's genetic disorder

A couple from Gujarat has raised Rs 16 crore with the help of a crowdfunding platform to buy a gene therapy injection for the treatment of their 5-month-old son suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disorder. The child was administered the injection at a private hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, his father Rajdeepsinh Rathod told PTI. Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disorder in which a person cannot control the movement of muscles due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem.

PTI | Lunawada | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:28 IST
Guj couple raises Rs 16 cr for treatment of son's genetic disorder
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A couple from Gujarat has raised Rs 16 crore with the help of a crowdfunding platform to buy a gene therapy injection for the treatment of their 5-month-old son suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disorder.

The child was administered the injection at a private hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, his father Rajdeepsinh Rathod told PTI.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disorder in which a person cannot control the movement of muscles due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem. This causes muscular weakness and affects breathing as well as movement of limbs.

Rathod said he and his wife Jinalba managed to raise Rs 16 crore for their son Dhairyaraj's treatment within 42 days of launching the campaign in March this year and expressed gratitude towards donors from Gujarat and other places, including foreign countries.

While the cost of the gene therapy injection, manufactured by Swiss pharma giant Novartis, is Rs 16 crore in India, the Customs duty is about Rs 6.5 crore, which the Centre has already waived on humanitarian ground, said Rathod, a native of Kanesar village near Lunawada town of Gujarat's Mahisagar district.

He said the gene therapy injection by Novartis, considered as one of the costliest drugs in the world, is the only treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and it has to be imported after placing the order.

''The injection arrived from the US a few days back. We reached Mumbai on Tuesday and admitted our son in the hospital, where he was given the Zolgensma injection on Wednesday. It is a one-time gene therapy to treat children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy,'' he said.

Rathod works at a private company and lives with his wife and son in neighboring Godhra town of Panchmahal district. The couple learned about their son's health disorder a month after his birth as he could barely move his hands and legs.

''A doctor diagnosed my son with spinal muscular atrophy type-1, a rare genetic disorder which restricts muscular movements and breathing. We were warned that it could eventually prove fatal as the child grows,'' Rathod said.

He said the gene therapy injection by Novartis was the only hope, but its price was too high for them. ''Thus, I took the help of ImpactGuru platform for crowdfunding. We launched the campaign in March and managed to raise the money in just 42 days. The Centre also helped and waived the Customs duty of Rs 6.5 crore,'' he said.

Rathod is now hopeful that his son would be able to lead a healthy life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: COVID-19 negative report compulsory to enter Ahmedabad

Residents of Ahmedabad who visit other states for work are now required to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate to return to the city, civic authorities said on Wednesday.Following a direction from the Gujarat High Court, the...

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday.India accounts for over 90 of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as ...

BollywoodLife.com crosses 20 million monthly active users mark; sees a growth of 3.2x year on year

New Delhi India, May 5 ANIGrowthxo BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the past one year crossing 20 million monthly active users MAUs in Apr21 from 6.3 million MAUs in ...

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 199...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021