Left Menu

Telangana reports 6,361 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Telangana recorded 6,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive cases to 4,69,722, said the state health ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:35 IST
Telangana reports 6,361 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana recorded 6,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive cases to 4,69,722, said the state health ministry on Wednesday. As many as 51 people succumbed to the disease during the same period, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,527.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 77,704. The state also witnessed as many as 8,126 recoveries during the same period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,89,491.

The recovery rate of the state is 82.91 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent. The State Health Department said that 80.1 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 19.9 per cent are symptomatic.

Out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,225, followed by Nalgonda with 453 and Ranga Reddy registered 423 new cases. A total of 77,435 samples were tested for COVID infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,32,67,252. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: COVID-19 negative report compulsory to enter Ahmedabad

Residents of Ahmedabad who visit other states for work are now required to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate to return to the city, civic authorities said on Wednesday.Following a direction from the Gujarat High Court, the...

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday.India accounts for over 90 of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as ...

BollywoodLife.com crosses 20 million monthly active users mark; sees a growth of 3.2x year on year

New Delhi India, May 5 ANIGrowthxo BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the past one year crossing 20 million monthly active users MAUs in Apr21 from 6.3 million MAUs in ...

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 199...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021