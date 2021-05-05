Centre to look into repurposing steel plants for oxygen production: Vanathi Srinivasan

The Centre has assured to look into the issue of re-purposing steel plants for oxygen generation inorder to reduce the deficit being faced by Coimbatore, All India BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Vanathi said she had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, regarding re-purposing of the plants, particularly Salem steel plant to generate oxygen needed for the city.

The union minister has assured to look into the issue, she added.

Vanathi was elected to Tamil Nadu Assembly from Coimbatore South.

