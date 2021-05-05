Kovind condoles demise of longest-serving bishops in India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of the longest-serving bishops in India, saying he touched people with his kindness, religiosity, compassion and service.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:57 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of the longest-serving bishops in India, saying he touched people with his kindness, religiosity, compassion and service.
"Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of longest serving bishops in India had touched millions with his religiosity, compassion and service, specially to needy and downtrodden. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan also. My condolences to his followers," Kovind tweeted.
The bishop died due to age-related ailments today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: WH refuses to comment on lifting ban on vaccine raw materials export to India
US: Indian Americans launch organisation to politically empower South Asian community
India reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259,170
Cyclone Amphan of 2020 resulted in USD 14 bn economic losses in India: UN report
'We understand India’s pharmaceutical requirements': Biden admin on vaccine’s raw material supply issues