Kovind condoles demise of longest-serving bishops in India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of the longest-serving bishops in India, saying he touched people with his kindness, religiosity, compassion and service.

"Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of longest serving bishops in India had touched millions with his religiosity, compassion and service, specially to needy and downtrodden. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan also. My condolences to his followers," Kovind tweeted.

The bishop died due to age-related ailments today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)