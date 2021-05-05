Left Menu

Kovind condoles demise of longest-serving bishops in India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of the longest-serving bishops in India, saying he touched people with his kindness, religiosity, compassion and service.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:57 IST
Kovind condoles demise of longest-serving bishops in India
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of the longest-serving bishops in India, saying he touched people with his kindness, religiosity, compassion and service.

"Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of longest serving bishops in India had touched millions with his religiosity, compassion and service, specially to needy and downtrodden. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan also. My condolences to his followers," Kovind tweeted.

The bishop died due to age-related ailments today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who are the first members of Facebook's oversight board?

Facebook Incs independent oversight board, which will on Wednesday announce its decision on whether to uphold the companys ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently consists of 20 members.Here is a list of the board members CO-CH...

10 states contributed 70.91 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry

Nearly 71 per cent of the 3,82,315 COVID-19 cases registered in India in a day were reported from 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.Indias COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,06,...

Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump's return to Facebook

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday will decide whether to uphold the companys indefinite suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world lead...

Lockdown tweet: HC orders quashing of FIR against Navi Mumbai resident

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said a tweet by a Navi Mumbai woman about a gathering of migrants at the Bandra terminus during the lockdown last year did not amount to any wrongdoing, and ordered for quashing of an FIR registered agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021