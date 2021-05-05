Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha dispatched 306 tankers with 5598 MT medical oxygen to states

As India witnesses an oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID-19, Odisha has provided as many as 306 tankers containing 5598.692 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen to various states across the country, said Odisha police on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As India witnesses an oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID-19, Odisha has provided as many as 306 tankers containing 5598.692 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen to various states across the country, said Odisha police on Wednesday. "A total of 306 tankers/containers carrying 5598.692 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. More are leaving today," said the police in an official statement.

As many as 32 tankers were dispatched from Angul district with 533 MT of medical oxygen, 76 from Dhenkanal with 1167.74 MT, 79 from Jajpur with 1630.46 MT and 119 from Rourkela with 2267.492 MT of medical oxygen. Further, 90 tankers with 1847.66 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 87 tankers with 1446.519 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamil Nadu received 7 tankers filled with 136.42 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 37 tankers filled with 702.022MT of oxygen. 14 tankers with 234.36 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 214.391 MT of oxygen-filled in 14 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. As many as 25 tankers have carried around 454.73 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 29 tankers with 500.17 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and 1 tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in the last 13 days, said the police.

A special cell was formed under ADG Law and Order Y K Jethwa, as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing an oxygen deficit. A dedicated corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions, the police said. (ANI)

