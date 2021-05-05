Boitumelo Moloi to be on service delivery outreach in Steynsburg

As part of the District Development Model which aims to bring integrated government services, Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi will on Thursday be on a service delivery outreach and Farm inspection in Steynsburg in the Eastern Cape.

The model is an approach towards the implementation of policies and to attract business investments, improve sustainable economic development and integrated basic service delivery.

It is an approach to join up all spheres of government, business and civil society organisation to work in unison.

Patterns of operating in silos as a fundamental challenge facing development in South Africa were identified and lack of coherence in planning, budgeting and implementation was acknowledged by the President in the 2019 and 2020 State of the Nation Addresses.

The programme ensures access to the department's opportunities and services by all South Africans, irrespective of their geographic location and other government departments will be joining in rendering services on the spot.

Deputy Minister Moloi will use the opportunity to assess the impact and pace of the department's services.

Some of the services to be rendered on the day are Work Seeker registration, registration of COID and UIF claims and attending to enquiries that may arise from clients.

The farm inspection will be conducted in Wildebeeskuil Farm with the following areas of focus:

- Employer's compliance with Basic Conditions of Employment Act;

- National Minimum Wage Act;

- Occupational Health and Safety Act;

- Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act; and

- Unemployment Insurance Fund Act.

"These inspections are done to ensure compliance with labour legislation and sustainability of the farming sector in the Eastern Cape whilst creating a conducive environment for both employees and employers," the Department of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

