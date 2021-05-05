Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to outline details of COVID-19 vaccination programme

President Ramaphosa is due to respond to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:57 IST
President Ramaphosa to outline details of COVID-19 vaccination programme
The President will also use the occasion to update the nation on the progress of the economic recovery plan and efforts to curb gender-based violence.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will use his reply to questions in the National Assembly, to provide an update on progress with the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The President will outline details of the country's vaccination programme following the resumption of the vaccination of health workers, in the same week as the first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country. Over 325 000 Pfizer doses arrived in the country on Sunday evening.

President Ramaphosa is due to respond to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Following this initial delivery of the Pfizer vaccines, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, at the weekend said the government was expecting approximately the same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis to a total of over 1.3 million doses by the end of May.

Thereafter the vaccine supply will increase to an average of 636 480 per week from 31 May, which will see the country accumulating close to 4.5 million doses by the end of June.

The President generally answers questions for oral reply in the National Assembly once every quarter.

"He will also report on South Africa's contribution to regional and continental efforts to address the security situation in Mozambique," said the Presidency in an advisory.

The President will also use the occasion to update the nation on the progress of the economic recovery plan and efforts to curb gender-based violence.

He will also deal with progress in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, including recent announcements on the expansion of the country's energy generation capacity, the work of Operation Vulindlela and the successful first phase of Presidential Employment Stimulus.

President Ramaphosa will also address challenges in the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which was launched just over a year ago.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths; positivity rate at 26.37 pc

Delhi reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 12,53,902 including 91,859 active cases and 11,43,980 discharges. The death toll has gone up to 18,063....

World News Roundup: China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break; India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lowerChinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surp...

HC refuses to quash charge memo against professor

Chennai, May 5 PTI The Madras High Court has refused to quash a charge memo issued by the Thiruvalluvar University against a professor for allegedly producing three fake experience certificates at the time of appointment in 2010.In this cou...

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump's suspension

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook indefin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021