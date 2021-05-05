Left Menu

Cabinet approves disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank

The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by GoI and LIC shall be decided at the time of structuring of the transaction in consultation with RBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:42 IST
Cabinet approves disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank
Government of India (GoI) and LIC together own more than 94% of the equity of IDBI Bank (GoI 45.48%, LIC 49.24%).  Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank Ltd. The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by GoI and LIC shall be decided at the time of structuring of the transaction in consultation with RBI.

Government of India (GoI) and LIC together own more than 94% of the equity of IDBI Bank (GoI 45.48%, LIC 49.24%). LIC is currently the promoter of IDBI Bank with Management Control and GoI is the co-promoter.

LIC's Board has passed a resolution to the effect that LIC may reduce its shareholding in IDBI Bank Ltd. through divesting its stake along with strategic stake sale envisaged by the Govt. with an intent to relinquish management control and by taking into consideration price, market outlook, statutory stipulation and interest of policyholders.

This decision of the LICs Board is also consistent with the regulatory mandate to it reduce its stake in the Bank.

It is expected that strategic buyer will infuse funds, new technology and best management practices for optimal development of business potential and growth of IDBI Bank Ltd. and shall generate more business without any dependence on LIC and Government assistance/funds. Resources through strategic disinvestment of Govt. equity from the transaction would be used to finance developmental programmes of the Government benefiting the citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government supply the primary and community health centres in rural parts with adequate amount of vital medicines, medical equipment and testing kits to deal with the rising cases of...

Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.Lopez Obrador...

No Headline

RS RS RS...

AstraZeneca Africa PUMUA Initiative hands over PUMUA nebulisation stations

To mark World Asthma Day WAD on the 5th of May, Global Pharmaceutical Company AstraZeneca officially opened and handed over the first PUMUA nebulisation stations across 4 countries Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Ethiopia. The nebulisation st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021