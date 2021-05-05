Left Menu

ICG holds Myanmarese poachers fishing in Indian waters off Barren Island

The manoeuvre by ICG boarding party resulted in apprehension of two poachers, while others managed to escape into the dense forest on the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:01 IST
ICG holds Myanmarese poachers fishing in Indian waters off Barren Island
Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, ICG ships and aircraft are on patrol 24x7, monitoring activities in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone(EEZ) to thwart any nefarious activity in Maritime Zones of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended four Myanmarese poachers fishing illegally in Indian waters off Barren Island. In the early hours of May 02, 2021, ICG ship Rajshree, during a routine patrol in the area, sighted one boat operating off Barren Island close to the coast. The ICG ship tried to establish communication with the boat, however, the boat did not respond. Instead, the poachers carried out forced ditching of their boat on the rocky shores of Barren and tried to flee into the Island.

The manoeuvre by the ICG boarding party resulted in the apprehension of two poachers, while others managed to escape into the dense forest on the island. The boarding party also recovered fish catch, including sea cucumber, turtle skull and conch shells from the ditched boat. Two of the missing poachers were apprehended a day later on May 03, 2021. The apprehended poachers were handed over to local police at Port Blair on May 04, 2021, for further investigation. It is suspected that some of the poachers were still hiding in the dense forest on Barren Island. The ICG, in coordination with local police, is carrying out a joint search operation for the missing poachers.

This is the second apprehension by ICG in 10 days which highlights its commitment to protecting the sovereign rights of the country within the Maritime Zones of India. Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, ICG ships and aircraft are on patrol 24x7, monitoring activities in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone(EEZ) to thwart any nefarious activity in Maritime Zones of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government supply the primary and community health centres in rural parts with adequate amount of vital medicines, medical equipment and testing kits to deal with the rising cases of...

Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.Lopez Obrador...

No Headline

RS RS RS...

AstraZeneca Africa PUMUA Initiative hands over PUMUA nebulisation stations

To mark World Asthma Day WAD on the 5th of May, Global Pharmaceutical Company AstraZeneca officially opened and handed over the first PUMUA nebulisation stations across 4 countries Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Ethiopia. The nebulisation st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021