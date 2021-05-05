Left Menu

ECI takes note of recent narrative relating to position in relation to media

In the context of involvement of media, the Commission wishes to clarify that it stands sincerely committed to its faith in free media. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:27 IST
The Election Commission was unanimous that before Hon’ble Supreme Court there should not be any prayer for restriction on media reporting.   Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India has taken note of recent narrative relating to its position in relation to media. The Commission has also come across certain press reports in the same regard. The Commission always has appropriate deliberations before any decisions are taken.

In the context of involvement of media, the Commission wishes to clarify that it stands sincerely committed to its faith in free media. The Commission as a whole and each one of its members recognises the positive role played by media in the conduct of all elections in the past and present and in strengthening electoral democracy in the country. The Election Commission was unanimous that before Hon'ble Supreme Court there should not be any prayer for restriction on media reporting.

The Commission very especially recognises the media's role in enhancing the effectiveness of election management and in reinforcing transparency from the very beginning of the election process till the end, including transparent coverage during all processes, campaigning and from polling station level to counting. ECI's approach to collaboration with media is that of a natural ally and remains unchanged.

(With Inputs from PIB)

