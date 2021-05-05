No Headline

No HeadlinePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:36 IST
RS RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RS RS RS
RS RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
China on Wednesday regretted a decision by Indian authorities to not allow Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials in India.We noted relevant notification, and express concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have...
Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company said it is working with Indian pharma companies to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of baricitinib tablets to help COVID-19 patients in the ...
Terming the Supreme Courts decision to strike down reservation for the Marathas in Maharashtra as unfortunate, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged the Centre to step in and help the community get quota by showing the same urg...