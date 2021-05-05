Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) Today's Bengaluru Bullion closing rates and Mangalore Areca and Coconut market rates are not

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
South Africas governing African National Congress ANC has served its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, with a suspension letter, Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges. The party said on Tuesday that one o...
The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...
A Cambodian court sentenced five environmental activists for up to 20 months in jail on Wednesday for incitement to commit crimes, over their attempts to organise a march to the prime ministers residence to protest the filling-in of a city ...
Terming the Supreme Courts decision to strike down reservation for the Marathas in Maharashtra as unfortunate, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged the Centre to step in and help the community get quota by showing the same urg...