NCB Mumbai seizes 2 kgs of Pseudoephedrine concealed at bottom of 9 hot pots

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on Monday seized 2 kgs of Pseudoephedrine (a stimulant) at Andheri East.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:14 IST
Recovered quantity of Pseudoephedrine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on Monday seized 2 kgs of Pseudoephedrine (a stimulant) at Andheri East. According to the NCB, the said quantity of the drug was found concealed in the bottom of nine hot pots.

The parcel was booked at Nagpur on April 29 and was destined for Toongabbie in Australia. One team of NCB Mumbai has been sent to Nagpur in order to search for the sender of the parcel.

A case has been registered by the NCB Mumbai and further investigations are underway. The NCB has been conducting raids in the city. On Monday, the agency recovered 70 grams of heroin (an opioid drug made from morphine) at Vasai Road railway station and one person has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

