Meghalaya imposes lockdown in East Khasi Hills till May 10

Keeping in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Meghalaya imposed lockdown in East Khasi Hills till May 10. Further, it has also imposed a weekend lockdown in all districts.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:42 IST
Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Meghalaya imposed lockdown in East Khasi Hills till May 10. Further, it has also imposed a weekend lockdown in all districts. "In view of the prevailing Covid situation, our state government has decided to impose complete lockdown in East Khasi Hills district from 8 PM of 5th May till 5 AM of 10th May 2021. Weekend lockdown will also be imposed in all districts in the State": said Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma.

"With the number of active cases crossing the 2000 mark, 17 per cent positivity rate in Shillong and 12percent in East Khasi Hills and hospital occupancy reaching 60 percent in Shillong, immediate measures are being taken to contain the spread through imposition of a complete lockdown in EKH", tweeted the Chief Minister. Meghalaya reported 135 new Covid cases, 204 discharges and zero new deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry today.

On April 21, Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said his government has set a target to vaccinate 6.5 lakh beneficiaries in the next seven days. The Chief Minister reviewed the COVID situation in all the districts of the state through video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners and health officials and ruled out the lockdown decision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

