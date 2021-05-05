Peloton to recall treadmills after reports of injuries, one death

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc is recalling its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines after injuries and a death, according to a statement by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall comes more than a month after Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley asked owners of its treadmills to check safety warnings after a child died in an accident involving the company's exercise equipment. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said in a statement https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/CPSC-and-Peloton-Announce-Recall-of-Tread-Plus-Treadmills-After-One-Child-Death-and-70-Incidents-Recall-of-Tread-Treadmills-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury.

"We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize". The agency said Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications. (https://bit.ly/3gYdZpg)

