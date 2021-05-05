Left Menu

Fuel price hike amid pandemic crisis uncalled for, says truckers body

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:50 IST
Fuel price hike amid pandemic crisis uncalled for, says truckers body
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rising fuel prices even during the coronavirus-induced crisis is adding to the pain of the common man and also the transport sector, truckers body All India Transport Congress (AIMTC) said on Wednesday.

Stating that there is still room to reduce these prices by up to Rs 40 per litre, the AIMTC also said that the government should have cut the excise duties and asked the states to lower their VAT rates than increasing the fuel prices.

"There is social, emotional and economic trauma all pervasive in the country and the current increase in fuel prices in the country are uncalled for," the truckers body said in a statement.

The current crude prices are of August 2007 level when crude oil was around USD 70.13 per barrel and the petrol prices in the country were Rs 43.52 and diesel price was Rs 30.48, the AIMTC said.

''The Government should have cut the excise duties and asked the states to lower their VAT to provide some relief, but its insensitivity towards the plight of people continues unabated (by way of increase on fuel prices,'' it said.

Though these are on expected lines as the assembly and local elections are over in few states and the central government instead of helping the ailing transport sector and the common man during these critical times continue with its" profiteering", the AIMTC alleged..

In May 2014 when the international crude oil was USD 105 per barrel, the petrol price was Rs 71.41 and diesel price was Rs 56.71, it said, adding that in December 2020, when crude oil was at USD 47.58 a barrel, petrol in India increased to Rs 90.34 and diesel Rs 80.51. Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the second day in a row on Wednesday as state-owned fuel retailers resumed daily rate revision after a more than two-week long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook won't say if its algorithms boosted Trump's violent rhetoric

Facebook Incs oversight board said on Wednesday that the company did not answer questions about whether its algorithms amplified inflammatory posts by then-U.S. President Donald Trump and contributed to the deadly siege on the Capitol in Ja...

Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.We have to inform that non-performing account NPA Saravana Stores Gold Palace has been declare...

New York governor says Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks

New Yorks Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday....

Cong flays BJP for 'communalising' hospital bed scam

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday flayed the BJP for communalising the hospital bed scam, pertaining to blocking the beds in fake names for COVID-19 patients on payment of exorbitant amounts.BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday alleged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021