Trump assails Facebook, Twitter, Google actions as "total disgrace"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:57 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the actions of Facebook, Twitter and Google are a "total disgrace" and the tech companies should pay a political price.
"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," Trump said in a statement accusing the companies of violating his free speech rights. "These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
