Left Menu

Chocolate makers trace more cocoa beans to ensure ethical sourcing

Ivory Coast and Ghana are also under pressure to clean up their cocoa sector because the EU, their biggest customer, is set to propose legislation aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation and human rights abuses. If the legislation is adopted, it could come into effect as early as 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:07 IST
Chocolate makers trace more cocoa beans to ensure ethical sourcing
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chocolate and cocoa companies are tracing where more of their cocoa beans come from, as pressure mounts on them to buy beans from growers who are not linked to deforestation or human rights abuses, data from the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) shows.

The industry group said companies can now trace or locate the origin of 74% of the beans in their direct supply chain in top cocoa producer Ivory Coast, and 82% of their directly sourced beans in No. 2 producer Ghana. Directly sourced cocoa accounts for about half the beans that cocoa and chocolate companies source, while an indirect supply chain - consisting of unaffiliated exporters, traders and farmers - accounts for the other half.

Traceability, which includes measures like GPS mapping and satellite monitoring of farms in order to prevent deforestation, is far more difficult in an indirect chain that includes many middlemen unaccountable to the final bean purchaser. "To address indirect sourcing through middlemen, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana have both launched national systems to achieve full traceability of the entire cocoa supply chain," said the WCF.

Alain-Richard Donwahi, minister of water and forests in Ivory Coast, said establishing a national cocoa traceability system and national forest monitoring was "an important challenge to be addressed". Ivory Coast and Ghana are also under pressure to clean up their cocoa sector because the EU, their biggest customer, is set to propose legislation aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation and human rights abuses.

If the legislation is adopted, it could come into effect as early as 2024. Ivory Coast exports 67% of its cocoa to Europe and its cocoa sector represents 25% of the economy.

Its government has called for increased support from the EU and other donors to help implement the proposed legislation, including a request for more than 2 billion euros ($2.40 billion) to fight deforestation. WCF represents more than 80% of global cocoa and chocolate companies, including majors like Barry Callebaut, Nestle and Mondelez.

($1 = 0.8333 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as growth shares gain on Wall St; dollar off highs

Stock indexes rose globally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar eased off its more than two-week high hit earlier. Technology and growth stocks including Apple Inc were among the biggest boosts ...

Punjab: Over 600 arrests in 3 days for Covid norm violations

The Punjab Police Wednesday said it has arrested more than 600 people over the past three days for alleged violation of Covid-related restrictions.Director General of Police DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta said police teams issued at least 6,531 ch...

FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on miners boost; Croda shines

Londons FTSE 100 clocked its best day in over two months on Wednesday, supported by gains in heavyweight mining and banking stocks on recovery optimism, while shares of Croda International jumped after it announced a business review.The blu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021