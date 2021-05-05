Left Menu

CCI rejects complaints against GNIDA, Noida Authority

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:04 IST
CCI rejects complaints against GNIDA, Noida Authority
Representative image

Fair trade watchdog CCI has rejected complaints of abuse of dominant positions made against Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

While passing the order in this regard, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it hopes that GNIDA and NOIDA authorities would consider the issues raised in the complaints in a ''non-adversarial manner''.

The Commission has passed the order on three complaints -- two filed by CREDAI and one by real estate firm Supertech.

The Western Uttar Pradesh Chapter of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) filed complaints against GNIDA and NOIDA, while Supertech had filed the complaint against GNIDA.

In the order, dated May 4, the watchdog said there exists no prima facie case.

''Before parting with this order, the Commission is not oblivious of the scenario obtaining in the real estate sector and the difficulties faced by developers in completing the projects, some of which are entirely beyond their control.

''The Commission hopes and trust that NOIDA and GNIDA Authorities would consider the issues raised in these informations in a non-adversarial manner by calling a meeting with the developers and its representative body CREDAI to address the genuine difficulties faced by the developers as projected in these informations at the earliest,'' the order said.

CCI noted that it was not inclined to interfere in the case keeping also in mind that the lease deeds enclosed with the information date back to May 2007, March 2010, June 2010, October 2010, January 2012 etc.

''... no reasons have been detailed for approaching the Commission at this belated stage for impugning the terms of the lease deeds,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people have been arrested fo...

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beiruts port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last years massive blast, the office of Lebanons prime ministe...

Mamata's silence on post poll violence speaks of her involvement : Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees silence on the post poll violence in the state speaks of her involvement and claimed that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed and up to a lakh people ha...

3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi Division of Northern Railway today

Overcoming all hurdles and finding solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief to various states across the country by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO.The Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that three Ox...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021