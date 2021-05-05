Left Menu

Kerala reports highest single-day spike with 41,953 new COVID-19 cases: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 41,953 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:12 IST
Kerala reports highest single-day spike with 41,953 new COVID-19 cases: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 41,953 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths on Wednesday. Addressing media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there are 3,75,658 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

"A total of 23,106 people also recovered today. Total 13,62,363 patients recovered so far, while 5,565 deaths have been reported till now," he said. Vijayan said Kerala is going through a serious situation with COVID spreading rapidly in the state.

"The test positivity rate is not coming down. The situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state," he said. The Chief Minister asked the banks in the state to stop all recovery proceedings in view of the serious situation and informed that Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have been asked to stop collecting the pending bill arrears for two months.

"People in the state who need emergency medicines and are unable to go out can seek the help of Kerala Police to buy medicine by calling the police control room," he said and directed the State Police media centre to spread awareness in social media about COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people have been arrested fo...

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beiruts port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last years massive blast, the office of Lebanons prime ministe...

Mamata's silence on post poll violence speaks of her involvement : Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees silence on the post poll violence in the state speaks of her involvement and claimed that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed and up to a lakh people ha...

3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi Division of Northern Railway today

Overcoming all hurdles and finding solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief to various states across the country by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO.The Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that three Ox...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021