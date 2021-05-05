Need to adopt modern concepts of tunneling in India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari said that there is a need to adopt modern concepts of tunnelling in India so that the big capital cost involved can be reduced. The Minister said that by developing smart cities, roadway amenities and other facilities near tunnels, revenue generation can be increased.

Addressing an International Webinar on Road Tunnel Recent Trends, Innovations & Way Forward through video conferencing today, Shri Gadkari highlighted the need to look at ways to create 'tunnels and immersed tunnels under the rivers and sea using pre-cast technology. Shri Gadkari urged the stakeholders to come out with cost-effective and modern technologies for tunnelling to reduce capital expenditure without compromising on safety aspects.

The Minister said that National Highways in India have 1.37 lakh kilometres of length which carries over 40% of the total traffic across the length and breadth of the country. The Minister emphasized on adoption of good practices from across the globe.

Speaking at the webinar, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, General (Retd.) Dr V. K. Singh said that the Ministry is ensuring making more and more tunnels to reach out to the places that are inaccessible and get cut off due to inclement weather and during winters.

The webinar was hosted by Indian Roads Congress, Ministry for Road Transport & Highways and World Road Organization.

(With Inputs from PIB)