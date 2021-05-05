Left Menu

Indian Navy steps up COVID relief operation from three Naval Commands

On the western seaboard, Indian Naval Ship Talwar entered the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka on 5th May, ferrying two 27 tons of liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:20 IST
Indian Navy steps up COVID relief operation from three Naval Commands
INS Shardul, the Landing Ship Tank of the Southern Naval Command at Kochi, is also on its way to the Persian Gulf to bring three liquid Oxygen filled cryogenic containers. Image Credit: Twitter(@vardhan08)

The Indian Navy has stepped up its COVID relief Operation Samudra Setu II with ships from all three Naval Commands in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi, deployed for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South-East Asia.

On the western seaboard, Indian Naval Ship Talwar entered the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka on 5th May, ferrying two 27 tons of liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain. INS Kolkata, deployed in the Persian Gulf, also departed Kuwait on 5th May after embarking on two 27 ton oxygen tanks, 400 Oxygen cylinders and 47 concentrators. In addition, four warships are also enroute to Qatar and Kuwait, to embark on around nine 27-ton Oxygen tanks and more than 1500 oxygen cylinders from these countries.

On the Eastern Seaboard, Indian Naval Ship Airavat, departed Singapore today with more than 3600 oxygen cylinders, eight 27 ton (216 tons) oxygen tanks, 10000 Rapid Antigen Detection Test Kits & 7 concentrators while INS Jalashwa remains deployed in the region, standing by to embark medical stores at short notice.

INS Shardul, the Landing Ship Tank of the Southern Naval Command at Kochi, is also on its way to the Persian Gulf to bring three liquid Oxygen filled cryogenic containers. It may be recalled that INS Jalashwa and INS Shardul, had also participated in Operation Samudra Setu last year to repatriate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

The deployment of nine warships as part of 'Operation Samudra Setu II' forms a part of the multiple lines of effort, by the GoI and the Indian Navy to supplement the oxygen requirement in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people have been arrested fo...

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beiruts port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last years massive blast, the office of Lebanons prime ministe...

Mamata's silence on post poll violence speaks of her involvement : Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees silence on the post poll violence in the state speaks of her involvement and claimed that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed and up to a lakh people ha...

3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi Division of Northern Railway today

Overcoming all hurdles and finding solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief to various states across the country by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO.The Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that three Ox...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021