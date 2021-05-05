Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Sonitpur; third quake this month in Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur on Wednesday as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). This is the third earthquake in the state in the month of May.

ANI | Sonitpur (Assam) | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:37 IST
Visual depiction of earthquake in Sonitpur (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

People in a few parts of Assam too felt mild tremors.

On May 3, an earthquake of magnitude, 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit Assam's Tezpur. On May 1, an earthquake of magnitude, 3.3 on the Richter scale had hit Assam's Tezpur.

On April 30, two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam's Sonitpur, NCS said. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Sonitpur on April 28. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers. (ANI)

