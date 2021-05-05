Left Menu

Odisha lockdown: Prices of vegetables rise; officials asked to crack down on hoarders

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:44 IST
Odisha lockdown: Prices of vegetables rise; officials asked to crack down on hoarders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government issued instructions to take action against hoarders following reports that prices of certain vegetables have started rising on Wednesday, the first of the 14-day statewide lockdown.

The retail price of potato in the markets of Bhubaneswar has increased from Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg while the rate of onion was hiked by Rs 5 per kg. In view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the government has imposed a state-wide lockdown which will continue till May 19.

Expressing concern over the price hike, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain asked civil supply officers (CSOs) in all districts to check black marketing and hoarding of essential consumable items.

As there is a possibility that some traders may resort to hoarding of essential food items such as potato, onion, edible oil, pulses and wheat during the lockdown, the minister directed the CSOs to personally visit grocery shops and godowns to check if the stock of the products is within the permissible limit.

In a tweet, Swain said that the state has sufficient stock of vegetables and grocery products and urged people to refrain from panic buying.

Field level officials have been directed to visit shops every day and take action against traders found hoarding essential items, the minister said.

During the lockdown period, the government has allowed shops dealing in groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder, and seeds and fertilisers to remain open on weekdays between 6 am and 12 noon.

However, weekly and daily 'haats' will be shut during the 14-day period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third COVID wave inevitable, should be prepared for more: Principal Scientific Advisor

As the virus mutates further, a third wave of COVID infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, the governments Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan cautioned on Wednesday.With active cases climbing to...

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people have been arrested fo...

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beiruts port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last years massive blast, the office of Lebanons prime ministe...

Mamata's silence on post poll violence speaks of her involvement : Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees silence on the post poll violence in the state speaks of her involvement and claimed that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed and up to a lakh people ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021