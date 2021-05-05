Left Menu

MHA seeks report from WB govt on post-poll violence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources. Bhalla has also reminded the West Bengal Chief Secretary about the previous letter dated May 3 in which the Union Home Ministry directed the state government to check the post-poll violence and asked to submit a report on the same.

According to MHA sources, the ministry has not received any report yet and violence continues as the state government has not taken any step. MHA in its successive letter directed the West Bengal Government to take all necessary measures and submit a detailed report immediately. The MHA warned of serious actions if the report is not submitted, sources said.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections declared on May 2. BJP alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

