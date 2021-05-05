Sukma borders on high alert over new mutant strain of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

The borders connecting Sukma district with Andhra Pradesh are on high alert regarding the new mutant strain of COVID-19 in the state and people must carry an RT-PCR report to enter Sukma, informed the district administration. "Due to a new mutant strain of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, all the check posts in Sukma that connects the state of Andhra Pradesh are on high alert. Anybody entering the Sukma district must carry an RT-PCR test report. The test must be done within 72 hours," said Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar.

The rule is applicable to all passengers whether traveling in a bus or a private vehicle. The district administration is on 24-hour vigilance. Andhra Pradesh reported 22,204 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. With the new cases, the total case tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 12,06,232. Meanwhile, 11,128 people recovered from the disease in the said period taking the total number of recoveries to 10,27,270. The active number of COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1,70,588. The COVID death toll mounted to 8,374. (ANI)

