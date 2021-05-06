Shops to open only on Thursday, Saturday till 12 noon in Dehradun during 'Corona Curfew'

A day after the Uttarakhand government extended the 'Corona curfew' in Dehradun till May 10, the District Magistrate issued new orders concerning late night restrictions during the curfew. According to Dehradun District Magistrate, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, now the entry of general public will be restricted in Niranjanpur Sabzi Mandi during the curfew and ration and government fair price shops will open on Thursday and Saturday till 12 noon.

Shops selling products related to construction work like cement, sand gravel etc. will also open till 12 noon on Thursday and Saturday. In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the 'Corona curfew' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts till May 10.

"Corona curfew' has been extended till May 10 in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand," said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal. Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal informed that shops dealing in essential items will open till 12 noon in the district. Medical stores, petrol pumps and gas supplies will also remain open in Nainital.

The Chamoli administration also imposed a curfew in the district till May 9 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday. Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said that during the curfew, essential shops will stay open in the district till 2 pm while pharmacies will remain open throughout the day.

Dehradun administration had imposed a curfew in parts of Dehradun district from 7 pm of April 26 to 5 am of May 3, which has been extended now. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 7,783 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths on Wednesday. There were 59,526 active cases in the district till yesterday. (ANI)

