Left Menu

Ladakh reports 251 new COVID-19 cases

With 251 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, the total caseload in the union territory has reached 14,811, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed on Thursday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:00 IST
Ladakh reports 251 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 251 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, the total caseload in the union territory has reached 14,811, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed on Thursday. Of the 14,811 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 12,252 are from Leh and 2,559 from Kargil.

Out of the total fresh cases, 182 cases were reported from Leh and 69 from Kargil. The total number of active cases has reached 1,494, including 1,264 in Leh district and 230 in Kargil district, the officials said.

With a recovery rate of 89 per cent, 13,166 people have been discharged in the UT so far. 131 patients were cured and discharged yesterday of which 115 were discharged in Leh and 16 in Kargil. The death toll in the UT stands at 151, with 107 fatalities reported from Leh and 44 from Kargil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker propose travel of a mercy ship to India to help address COVID-19 challenge

A top American lawmaker has proposed sending a mercy ship to India to help the country which is struggling to deal with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The situation in India is so dire that the US must organise and collaborat...

Fee waiver extended for tourism businesses operating on conservation land

Tourism businesses operating on public conservation land will have another six months of fees waived to help them adjust to the downturn in international visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Minister of Conservation Dr Ayes...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Renault Samsung Motors' union strike closes the company's workplace

Seoul South Korea, May 6 ANIGlobal Economic In 2020, when the union of Renault Samsung Motors, which was negotiating wages and collective agreements, went on a strike, the company closed down. Renault Samsung Motors has shut down a partial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021